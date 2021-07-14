Kiara Advani loves her salwar suits July 14, 2021
While celebrities are usually fans of western airport looks, Kiara Advani is one among the few who prefers to keep things desi in beautiful salwar kameez sets
During her outings in the city, white churidaar pants with a short kurti and a matching dupatta remain her preferred choice of outfit. With a pair of jhumkas, she rounds off her look
She is often seen matching her simple ethnic outfits with a face full of glam. Her printed salwar kameez set is elevated with her highlighted cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress believes that you can never go wrong in a breezy block printed salwar kameez and that is why she sticks to the basics
A simple head-to-toe ethnic look featuring a kurta and matching pants cropped at the bottom and a pair of white juttis remains her all-time favourite
For her off-duty looks, Kiara usually does not like to play around with bold shades. She rather prefers to wear her salwar kameez in shades of pristine white
But when she does, she ensures that a dark green kurta and wide-leg bottoms with gota patti work keep her look attractive yet minimal
For a pop of colour, the diva often pairs her white churidar kurta set with a bright phulkari dupatta. A neutral-hued tote bag finishes off her look
To keep things festive-ready, she takes the delicate organza route. We love her long cream-coloured kurta and flared bottoms
As much as we love her for blessing our feeds with charismatic looks, similarly Kiara loves serving us with her best salwar kameez looks!
