Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Kiara Advani loves a mini dress

Heading 3

Pretty In Pink

In her favourite shade and a silhouette that she loves, Kiara ensured her bubbly yet edgy look was on point!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She made a casual case for mini dresses by wearing a light blue shirt dress with a high-low hemline

Image: Pinkvilla

Fuss-free Outdoor Style

She added some oomph with her neutral-coloured dress that came with a criss cross neckline and a mini length

Image: Pinkvilla

Oomph Factor

For a fun party look, she wore a sparkly blue short-length t-shirt dress with a quirky quote on the front

Image: Pinkvilla

Fun Party Style

Snazzy and adorable, her outdoor look in a mini floral dress is perfect for an evening date

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral Galore

She brought some oomph to the table with her sizzling look in this lacy yellow mini dress and nude pumps

Image: Pinkvilla

Diva In Yellow

She looked like a million bucks in a golden bodycon dress that ended just above her knees

Image: Pinkvilla

Golden Girl

Kiara kept things party-ready in a sparkly mini dress and black embellished heels

Image: Pinkvilla

Sparkles All the Way

For a fashion show, she was decked up in a strapless mini dress with a tiered detail

Image: Pinkvilla

Fashion Week Ready

She looked ravishing in a lacy black dress with intricate cut-out details at the waist, neck, and sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Ravishing As Always 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Newsmakers of January 2022

Click Here