Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 31, 2022
Kiara Advani loves a mini dress
Pretty In Pink
In her favourite shade and a silhouette that she loves, Kiara ensured her bubbly yet edgy look was on point!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She made a casual case for mini dresses by wearing a light blue shirt dress with a high-low hemline
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free Outdoor Style
She added some oomph with her neutral-coloured dress that came with a criss cross neckline and a mini length
Image: Pinkvilla
Oomph Factor
For a fun party look, she wore a sparkly blue short-length t-shirt dress with a quirky quote on the front
Image: Pinkvilla
Fun Party Style
Snazzy and adorable, her outdoor look in a mini floral dress is perfect for an evening date
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral Galore
She brought some oomph to the table with her sizzling look in this lacy yellow mini dress and nude pumps
Image: Pinkvilla
Diva In Yellow
She looked like a million bucks in a golden bodycon dress that ended just above her knees
Image: Pinkvilla
Golden Girl
Kiara kept things party-ready in a sparkly mini dress and black embellished heels
Image: Pinkvilla
Sparkles All the Way
For a fashion show, she was decked up in a strapless mini dress with a tiered detail
Image: Pinkvilla
Fashion Week Ready
She looked ravishing in a lacy black dress with intricate cut-out details at the waist, neck, and sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Ravishing As Always
