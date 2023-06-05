Heading 3

JUNE 05, 2023

Kiara Advani loves monochrome outfits

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani turned heads as she posed in a red draped cut-out gown with leather details from AADNEVIK

Drip In Red

She made jaws drop as she posed in a red off-shoulder corseted gown

Ravishing 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershah actress looked gorgeous in a white skirt and blouse co-ord set 

Beautiful 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara upped the chic quotient in an all-white corset dress 

Glam 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bodycon short pink dress

Jaw-dropping

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

This neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back ensured her look was on point

Neon Glam

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked absolutely ravishing in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt

Colour Coordinating 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She took the cool blue route in a short corset dress that hugged her snugly

Chic Blue

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked like a bombshell in this stunning all-black ruffle gown

Bombshell

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her pretty yellow desi look has our hearts captured

Yellow love

