Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 05, 2023
Kiara Advani loves monochrome outfits
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani turned heads as she posed in a red draped cut-out gown with leather details from AADNEVIK
Drip In Red
She made jaws drop as she posed in a red off-shoulder corseted gown
Ravishing
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershah actress looked gorgeous in a white skirt and blouse co-ord set
Beautiful
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara upped the chic quotient in an all-white corset dress
Glam
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bodycon short pink dress
Jaw-dropping
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
This neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back ensured her look was on point
Neon Glam
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked absolutely ravishing in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt
Colour Coordinating
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She took the cool blue route in a short corset dress that hugged her snugly
Chic Blue
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked like a bombshell in this stunning all-black ruffle gown
Bombshell
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her pretty yellow desi look has our hearts captured
Yellow love
