Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 27, 2023

Kiara Advani makes a splash in white

Image: Lakhsmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Kiara Advani brought her ace summer-style game in an itty-bitty mini skirt and white bodysuit by Jacquemus

Summer In White


She served some glam goals in an all-white bodycon corset dress 

Corset Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a slinky white skirt and a matching cropped blouse 

Gorgeous

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Indo-Western Look

She took the Indo-western route in an ivory-white co-ord set with a shrug

Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

She radiated charm in a head-to-toe white Ralph Lauren ensemble 

Dreamy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress turned up the snazzy quotient in a denim two-piece

Denim Love

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara looked breathtaking in a pristine white gown featuring a dramatic drape 

Exquisite 

Image: Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

She upped the ante in this all-white pantsuit 

Boss Babe

Image: Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

She looked ethereal in an off-white chikankari lehenga paired with a glistening yellow dupatta

Ethereal 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

This off-white embellished saree paired with a corset-style blouse looked fab on her

Saree Love

