oct 26, 2021
Kiara Advani in many shades of green
First of all, we have this desi look of Kiara Advani where she has donned a pear green organza saree with a lime green sleeveless blouse
At ICW 2018, Kiara walked the ramp for designers Shyamal and Bhumika in a dreamy pastel green lehenga
And then there's this mint green chikankari kurta that the actress wore on a breezy summer day
In darker shades of green, she has a silk salwar suit set that we see her wearing quite often in the city
A jazzy forest green sequin pantsuit is also one of her favourite fits
During her official meetings, Kiara loves to keep things easy and fuss-free in a bright green maxi dress
She made a strong case for an eccentric look by pairing her maroon-hued pants with a strapless turquoise green blouse
For her gym look, she likes to swear by a bralette and yoga pants in a dark shade of green
Once in a while Advani turns up the brightness quotient in a pair of neon green flared pants!
And her promotional look has to include a jumpsuit in the olive green shade
