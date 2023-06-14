pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 14, 2023
Kiara Advani radiates glam in sarees
Image: Devnaagri Instagram
Kiara Advani looked stunning in a bright pink embellished saree paired with an ivory blouse
Dreamy Pinks
She looked beautiful in an embellished off-white saree
Saree Not Sorry
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
In this pear-green Torani saree, she looked absolutely stunning
Graceful
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Beauty Personified
Kiara decked herself up in a lovely sunset-hued saree featuring a sparkly gold border
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Shershaah actress exuded glam in a fuchsia pink saree
Redefining Elegance
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara looked resplendent in an ivory hand-embroidered saree
Pretty As Always
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She dazzled in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra
Glam Vibes
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
This mint green sequin saree paired with a criss-cross back blouse looked gorgeous on her
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She turned heads in a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree
Dazzling
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She looked snazzy in a black and white polka dot saree and a colourful bohemian-inspired blouse
Fusion Look
