Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 14, 2023

Kiara Advani radiates glam in sarees

Image: Devnaagri Instagram 

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a bright pink embellished saree paired with an ivory blouse

Dreamy Pinks


She looked beautiful in an embellished off-white saree

Saree Not Sorry 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani instagram 

In this pear-green Torani saree, she looked absolutely stunning 

Graceful 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Beauty Personified 

Kiara decked herself up in a lovely sunset-hued saree featuring a sparkly gold border

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The Shershaah actress exuded glam in a fuchsia pink saree 

Redefining Elegance 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara looked resplendent in an ivory hand-embroidered saree 

Pretty As Always 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She dazzled in a golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra

Glam Vibes 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

This mint green sequin saree paired with a criss-cross back blouse looked gorgeous on her

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She turned heads in a sequined pink and white tie-dye saree 

Dazzling

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

She looked snazzy in a black and white polka dot saree and a colourful bohemian-inspired blouse

Fusion Look

