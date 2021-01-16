Kiara Advani’s best 2020 fashion moments January 16, 2021
Kiara looks stunning in this black and white Tamanaah Punjabi saree that she has paired with a colourful bralette blouse
The beauty rocks this red Arpita Mehta lehenga saree that has a stunning golden border
She keeps things casual in this black tank top and leggings
This is definitely one of our favourite 2020 looks! She stuns in this gold Manish Malhotra saree
The Diva ups the style quotient of her otherwise simple black jumpsuit with an expensive Dior bag
The Kabir Singh actress shines in a baby blue and pink Floral lehenga. She has accessorised this look with a stunning diamond necklace
The B-town beauty looks drop-dead gorgeous in this green and grey co-ord suit by Arpita Mehta
The beauty makes her simple white crop top, black leggings and a denim jacket look more stylish by pairing a maroon sling bag with it
Kiara rings in her birthday in this purple Saaksha and Kinni dress
She rings in the new year in a cream beach dress making us fall in love with her all over again
