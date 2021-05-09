Kiara Advani’s Best Athleisure Looks May 09, 2021
A fan of comfortable tracksuits, Kiara Advani has sported the outfit a couple of times at the airport. First one is this teal blue velvet tracksuit that she wore over a white tank top
And then we have this easy look of Kiara in an all-black velvet tracksuit. With an equally trendy cross-body bag, she ensured that her off-duty avatar was on point
While out and about in the city, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress was spotted in a blue and pink tie-dye separates. She finished off the look with a matching dyed jacket Credits: Viral Bhayani
For another casual look, she picked out a pair of white jogger pants and a white hoodie from Nike. She kept her face covered with a black mask Credits: Viral Bhayani
Flaunting her curvy frame in full light, Kiara opted for purple yoga pants and a cropped hoodie in the same shade. With a black mask covering most of her face, she rounded off the look Credits: Viral Bhayani
Keeping things chic yet comfortable, she picked out a grey one-shoulder sweater and teamed it with grey leggings, white sneakers and a white fanny pack
Taking the functional wear to another level, she was seen in a pair of bright orange tights that she wore with white sports bra and simple white denim jacket Credits: Viral Bhayani
Giving us another trendy look to swoon over, she picked out a pair of white cargo pants and wore it with a matching strappy camisole
Acing the tie-dye trend in her own cool style, Kiara sported a pair of comfy jogger pants and a matching sweatshirt in the off-shoulder silhouette
From luxe velvet tracksuits to peppy tie-dye jogger pants and sweatshirts, the actress has surely nailed the athleisure trend better than anybody else! Credits: Viral Bhayani
