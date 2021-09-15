sept 15, 2021
Kiara Advani’s best hairstyles
Kiara loves to sport hairstyles that compliment her personality. Here, she styled her lehenga with her hair in cascading waves
Unleashing her inner magic in this iconic rope braid, she completed her look with face-framing tendrils
The thin strands of hair render a dramatic effect around her forehead
Kiara amped her saree look with a sleek middle-parted low bun hairstyle
This is something we all have lusting after. She looks sensational as choses to let her hair loose
Soft shimmery tresses are this season’s must-wear hair trend. Kiara nailed the look while flaunting her out-of-this-world glossy hairdo!
Bring back the old-world charm by parting your hair perfectly in the centre. Kiara exudes a romantic vibe in this free-flowing wavy hairdo
On those bad hair days, opt for a half-tie hairstyle like Kiara and you are good to go
Finally, the diva goes for an elegant updo with a flower attached to the side of the bun for a glam desi look
