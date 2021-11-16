Nov 16, 2021
Kiara Advani’s chic gym style
Author: P R Gayathri
Kiara Advani looked luxein an olive green Adidas sports bra and legging. She tied her look together with a Givenchy silver toteImage: Pinkvilla
Co-ord sets
She hit the gym looking all cute in lavender leggings and a cropped hoodie
Lavender loveImage: Pinkvilla
She looked chic in her trendy white strappy crop top, silver sparkly footwear and an Off-White bagImage: Pinkvilla
Neon dash
The Kabir Singh star opted for a Calvin Klein printed sports bra which had 1981 printed patches on it and teamed it with black tightsImage: Pinkvilla
If there’s one thing you need to borrow a style lesson from Kiara, it has to be the Laxmii star’s collection of neon outfitsImage: Pinkvilla
Sporty Chic
Kiara looked striking in a lemon yellow athleisure look that she also went on to share on her Instagram page
Monochrome magicImage: Pinkvilla
The diva loves to sport monochromatic looks for her gym and workout sessionsImage: Pinkvilla
To accentuate her barbie pink sporty look, Kiara tied up a grey jacket around her waist and slid her feet into Nike’s running shoes
Barbie pinkImage: Pinkvilla
Heading to the dance studio for rehearsals, the Shershaah star indeed looked stunning in her royal blue athleisure look
Cool in blueImage: Pinkvilla
The Indoo Ki Jawani star looked all dressed up like a babe in a black well-fitted sleeveless top which she clubbed with matching mesh-detailed tights
All black lookImage: Pinkvilla
