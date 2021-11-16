Nov 16, 2021

Celeb Style

Kiara Advani’s chic gym style

Author: P R Gayathri

Kiara Advani looked luxein an olive green Adidas sports bra and legging. She tied her look together with a Givenchy silver tote

Image: Pinkvilla

Co-ord sets

She hit the gym looking all cute in lavender leggings and a cropped hoodie

Lavender love

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked chic in her trendy white strappy crop top, silver sparkly footwear and an Off-White bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Neon dash

The Kabir Singh star opted for a Calvin Klein printed sports bra which had 1981 printed patches on it and teamed it with black tights

Image: Pinkvilla

If there’s one thing you need to borrow a style lesson from Kiara, it has to be the Laxmii star’s collection of neon outfits

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty Chic

Kiara looked striking in a lemon yellow athleisure look that she also went on to share on her Instagram page

Monochrome magic

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva loves to sport monochromatic looks for her gym and workout sessions

Image: Pinkvilla

To accentuate her barbie pink sporty look, Kiara tied up a grey jacket around her waist and slid her feet into Nike’s running shoes

Barbie pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Heading to the dance studio for rehearsals, the Shershaah star indeed looked stunning in her royal blue athleisure look

Cool in blue

Image: Pinkvilla

The Indoo Ki Jawani star looked all dressed up like a babe in a black well-fitted sleeveless top which she clubbed with matching mesh-detailed tights

All black look

Image: Pinkvilla

