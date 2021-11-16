Nov 16, 2021

FASHION

Kiara Advani’s fabulous airport fashion

Author: Joyce Joyson

Kiara Advani grabs the limelight for her stunning looks. The actress was papped wearing a hot pink baggy tee with distressed denims

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfy and chic

For another instance, the actress spruced up her look by teaming her oversized hoodie with black tights and boots

Cosy sweatshirt

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kiara goes ethnic in this white kurta set and adds a pop of colour by teaming it with a vibrant phulkari dupatta

 Enthralling in ethnic

Image: Pinkvilla

Colour play

The diva takes airport fashion a notch higher by opting for this satin multi-hued co-ord set featuring a crop top with mini shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim is always a yes when it comes to airport fashion and proving us right,Kiara rocked a cameo print crop jacket with denims, a white dialogue tee and suede boots

Go-to fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

Yet again, the gorgeous beauty chose to make a statement in a camouflage jacket as she styled it with a burnt orange top and beige pants

Spiffy jacket look

Image: Pinkvilla

The gorgeous actress looked like a ray of sunshine, dressed in a pretty yellow printed kurta paired with white flared pants and a sheer dupatta

Beyond beautiful

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara clearly loves picking ethnic wear in sunny hues as yet again, she posed in a pretty printed kurta paired with matching flared pants and a Christian Dior bag

Chasing the sun

Image: Pinkvilla

We can’t find a better airport look that is so comfortable! The Shershaah actress wore a front-knotted sheer white shirt and paired it with white flared pants

 White-on-white

Image: Pinkvilla

