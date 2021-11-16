Nov 16, 2021
FASHION
Kiara Advani’s fabulous airport fashion
Author: Joyce Joyson
Kiara Advani grabs the limelight for her stunning looks. The actress was papped wearing a hot pink baggy tee with distressed denimsImage: Pinkvilla
Comfy and chic
For another instance, the actress spruced up her look by teaming her oversized hoodie with black tights and boots
Cosy sweatshirtImage: Pinkvilla
Kiara goes ethnic in this white kurta set and adds a pop of colour by teaming it with a vibrant phulkari dupatta
Enthralling in ethnicImage: Pinkvilla
Colour play
The diva takes airport fashion a notch higher by opting for this satin multi-hued co-ord set featuring a crop top with mini shortsImage: Pinkvilla
Denim is always a yes when it comes to airport fashion and proving us right,Kiara rocked a cameo print crop jacket with denims, a white dialogue tee and suede boots
Go-to fashionImage: Pinkvilla
Yet again, the gorgeous beauty chose to make a statement in a camouflage jacket as she styled it with a burnt orange top and beige pants
Spiffy jacket lookImage: Pinkvilla
The gorgeous actress looked like a ray of sunshine, dressed in a pretty yellow printed kurta paired with white flared pants and a sheer dupatta
Beyond beautifulImage: Pinkvilla
Kiara clearly loves picking ethnic wear in sunny hues as yet again, she posed in a pretty printed kurta paired with matching flared pants and a Christian Dior bag
Chasing the sunImage: Pinkvilla
We can’t find a better airport look that is so comfortable! The Shershaah actress wore a front-knotted sheer white shirt and paired it with white flared pants
White-on-whiteImage: Pinkvilla
