AUGUST 28, 2021
Kiara Advani’s glamorous formal style
Recently, Kiara Advani picked out a chic brown co-ord set from Dalida Ayach to prove that a formal look does not always have to be serious!
To rest her case, Kiara had previously picked out a flaming orange Sonaakshi Raaj pantsuit for the promotions of ‘Shershaah’
Even her bright red pantsuit with a dramatic bow in the front is proof that formals and glamour can definitely go hand in hand!
An edgy power dressing look that too in a fluorescent colour was not an easy thing to pull off but trust the ‘Guilty’ actor nailed it with full confidence!
And when she was dressed up in a stunning blue pantsuit, she made all the heads turn!
Next, she added some edge to her boss babe look in black by opting for black pointed heel booties
Kiara never fails to bring an eye-catching sartorial twist. Like the time when she wore her pale pink pantsuit with neon accents that grabbed all eyeballs!
Whoever said that a pantsuit is too formal for a disco night probably didn’t know about sequined pantsuits! And looks like Kiara was the first one to know!
To exemplify your inner powerful yet flamboyant diva, take cues from Kiara’s bright and bold animal print separates!
Be it in a co-ordinated blazer and trousers set or a sharp blazer dress, Kiara Advani has always managed to glamourise her formal style game like no one else!
