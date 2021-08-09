Kiara Advani’s gym wardrobe
Always the one to say yes to co-ords, Kiara Advani picked out lavender-hued yoga tights and a sports bra for her gym session in the city
A fan of printed sports bras, the ‘Shershaah’ actor has kept her gym look on point in a pair of black tights and Calvin Klein sports bra
Kiara believes that picking a bright-hued sports bra is the best way to make a statement in your gym clothes
Besides the statement-making pieces, Advani is also a fan of halter-neck tank tops and solid-hued jackets
During a couple of occasions, you will either find her wearing a jacket tied around the waist or layered over her monotone black look
The actress also likes to match her sports bra with a pair of simple yet comfortable flip-flops
An expensive tote bag and a pair of shades remain her favorite gym accessories
And she does not forget to team her luxe LV bag with her pastel-hued workout wear Even for her day out in the city
Once in a while, she likes to wear some bright-hued leggings with mesh detailing on them
Whoever wants some inspiration to hit the gym regularly definitely needs to have a look at this beautiful lady’s gym wardrobe!
