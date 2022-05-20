FASHION

Kiara Advani’s impeccable desi style

Flawless In Black & White

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

A total desi kudi at heart, Kiara Advani slays in this black and white zebra print sari from the Nomade series collection by JJ Valaya

Pretty Woman

She looked pretty as always in an emerald flared trousers and mint bralette set from The Little Black Bow

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Pretty In Pink

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked lovely in a blush pink organza saree from the Memory Mosaic Collection by Varun Bahl

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She brought sunset hues to the table in a bespoke Tarun Tahiliani two-toned chiffon saree with a hand-embroidered border

Sunset Hues

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Feeling Peachy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Decked up in a gorgeous peach-hued embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra, she stole our hearts away!

Gorgeous As Hell

She made our hearts skip a beat as she stepped out in a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Her striking festive look in a yellow sharara set featuring a bralette style blouse and fit-and-flared pants is an absolute treat to the eyes!

Fondest Festive Look

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She served some contemporary ethnic wear goals by donning a chevron print lehenga set

A Touch Of Contemporary

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She looks graceful in a pear green organza saree and an embroidered blouse

Graceful As Ever

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She is an absolute stunner in this sparkly golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra

Total Stunner

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

