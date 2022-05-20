FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 20, 2022
Kiara Advani’s impeccable desi style
Flawless In Black & White
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
A total desi kudi at heart, Kiara Advani slays in this black and white zebra print sari from the Nomade series collection by JJ Valaya
Pretty Woman
She looked pretty as always in an emerald flared trousers and mint bralette set from The Little Black Bow
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Pretty In Pink
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked lovely in a blush pink organza saree from the Memory Mosaic Collection by Varun Bahl
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She brought sunset hues to the table in a bespoke Tarun Tahiliani two-toned chiffon saree with a hand-embroidered border
Sunset Hues
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Feeling Peachy
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Decked up in a gorgeous peach-hued embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra, she stole our hearts away!
Gorgeous As Hell
She made our hearts skip a beat as she stepped out in a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Her striking festive look in a yellow sharara set featuring a bralette style blouse and fit-and-flared pants is an absolute treat to the eyes!
Fondest Festive Look
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She served some contemporary ethnic wear goals by donning a chevron print lehenga set
A Touch Of Contemporary
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She looks graceful in a pear green organza saree and an embroidered blouse
Graceful As Ever
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She is an absolute stunner in this sparkly golden pre-draped saree by Manish Malhotra
Total Stunner
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
