Kiara Advani’s love affair with bags
august 05
2021
Kiara Advani is one of those few Bollywood actresses who doesn’t leave home without her favourite bag in hand!
While we do admit that her wardrobe is a treat to sore eyes, it is mostly her expensive bags that grab our attention more!
Like the times when she chose to make a statement with her expensive Christian Dior tote bag!
Even at the airport, she trusts her shiny silver Givenchy bag to add some glam to her otherwise casual look
Be it a quick salon session or a leisure day in the city, Kiara never forgets to have a shoulder bag by her side
Or with a luxurious crossbody Chanel bag with golden and pearl detailing
Like the time when her striped leather tote bag with a yellow sling strap was enough to steal our attention
Besides her expensive handbags, Advani is also a fan of the oversized bohemian bag
She is the happiest when she has put in all her belongings safely inside it!
Kiara’s love affair with bags of all shapes and sizes is better than any other love story!
