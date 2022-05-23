Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 23, 2022

Kiara Advani’s love for pink outfits

Scorching Hot

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Taking things up a notch, Kiara brightened up our screens with her scorching hot look in a bright pink blazer and skirt set from Meshki.

Sass Redefined

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Sassy and sensuous, this cut-out pink outfit made her look like a total stunner!

She left us floored with her gorgeous desi look in a peachy-pink embellished lehenga.

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Desi Girl

Making the most of her favourite shade, she picked out yet another stunning creation by Arpita Mehta.

Gorgeous As Ever

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Stunning In A Drape

She looked resplendent in this solid fuschia pink saree by Punit Balana.

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Trendy and chic, Kiara gave summer co-ord goals in a bright pink skirt and blouse set.

Chic Style

Image: Pinkvilla

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress looked fresh as a daisy in a hand-block printed salwar kameez at the airport.

Easy Desi Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Pop Of Pink

She opted for a bright pink sporty co-ord set that added a pop of colour to her gym wardrobe.

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Her ravishing desi style in a pink and white tie-dye sequined saree has our hearts!

Ravishing In Sequins

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Her one-shoulder bodycon dress with ruched detailing is chic and edgy at the same time.

Flawless In Pink

