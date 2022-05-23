Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 23, 2022
Kiara Advani’s love for pink outfits
Scorching Hot
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Taking things up a notch, Kiara brightened up our screens with her scorching hot look in a bright pink blazer and skirt set from Meshki.
Sass Redefined
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Sassy and sensuous, this cut-out pink outfit made her look like a total stunner!
She left us floored with her gorgeous desi look in a peachy-pink embellished lehenga.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Desi Girl
Making the most of her favourite shade, she picked out yet another stunning creation by Arpita Mehta.
Gorgeous As Ever
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Stunning In A Drape
She looked resplendent in this solid fuschia pink saree by Punit Balana.
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Trendy and chic, Kiara gave summer co-ord goals in a bright pink skirt and blouse set.
Chic Style
Image: Pinkvilla
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress looked fresh as a daisy in a hand-block printed salwar kameez at the airport.
Easy Desi Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Pop Of Pink
She opted for a bright pink sporty co-ord set that added a pop of colour to her gym wardrobe.
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Her ravishing desi style in a pink and white tie-dye sequined saree has our hearts!
Ravishing In Sequins
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Her one-shoulder bodycon dress with ruched detailing is chic and edgy at the same time.
Flawless In Pink
