Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 18, 2022

Kiara Advani’s stylish desi looks

Simple & Charming

Kiara Advani’s salmon pink set came with a sleeveless breezy kurta which was teamed with matching cropped pants and a sheer dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Organza Saree

Kiara’s sheer saree by Torani was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also entailed scalloped borders that effortlessly complemented the attire

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Floral Kurta

A floral attire for some reason never feels dated. It’s been playing like the best of best prints for years now, and yet manages to capture your attention

Image: Pinkvilla

Sharara Set

Kiara perfectly blended the contemporary with the traditional as she stepped out looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered sharara set

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Airport Style

Looking effortlessly breezy and attractive, the floral-printed outfit was accompanied by flared pants, silver embellished flats, and oversized sunnies

Image: Pinkvilla

Embroidered Lehenga

Kiara Advani made a quintessential fashion statement as she wore a bewitching pink organza Arpita Mehta lehenga, setting the right fashion trend

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sunshine Girl

She chose to take off to another destination in a mustard yellow mukaish chanderi kurta set which entailed a note-worthy neckline with pearls playing show-stopper

Image: Pinkvilla

Minimal Silken Drape

Kiara has worn a saree quite a few times during promotional activities and otherwise. But the one that stood out was this eye-catching fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Chanderi Silk Kurta

Here’s when Kiara showed us how to glow brightly under the night sky in a blue chanderi silk ensemble as we work to look our best desi self

Image: Pinkvilla

Chikankari Kurta

Kiara looked stunning in a vibrant, yellow chikankari kurta that was decked in white embroidery all over

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

