Jan 18, 2022
Kiara Advani’s stylish desi looks
Simple & Charming
Kiara Advani’s salmon pink set came with a sleeveless breezy kurta which was teamed with matching cropped pants and a sheer dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Organza Saree
Kiara’s sheer saree by Torani was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also entailed scalloped borders that effortlessly complemented the attire
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Floral Kurta
A floral attire for some reason never feels dated. It’s been playing like the best of best prints for years now, and yet manages to capture your attention
Image: Pinkvilla
Sharara Set
Kiara perfectly blended the contemporary with the traditional as she stepped out looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered sharara set
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Airport Style
Looking effortlessly breezy and attractive, the floral-printed outfit was accompanied by flared pants, silver embellished flats, and oversized sunnies
Image: Pinkvilla
Embroidered Lehenga
Kiara Advani made a quintessential fashion statement as she wore a bewitching pink organza Arpita Mehta lehenga, setting the right fashion trend
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sunshine Girl
She chose to take off to another destination in a mustard yellow mukaish chanderi kurta set which entailed a note-worthy neckline with pearls playing show-stopper
Image: Pinkvilla
Minimal Silken Drape
Kiara has worn a saree quite a few times during promotional activities and otherwise. But the one that stood out was this eye-catching fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Chanderi Silk Kurta
Here’s when Kiara showed us how to glow brightly under the night sky in a blue chanderi silk ensemble as we work to look our best desi self
Image: Pinkvilla
Chikankari Kurta
Kiara looked stunning in a vibrant, yellow chikankari kurta that was decked in white embroidery all over
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
