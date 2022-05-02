FASHION

Kiara Advani’s super glam styles

Uber-glam look

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The ever-fashionista Kiara Advani channels her inner diva in this sage-green corset gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a deep scoop neckline

Kiara wore a red sequinned dress with a bold deep neckline and risque cut-outs. She topped her look with a matching blazer

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Red siren

Count on the actress to do things in her own stylish way, say this denim wide-legged jumpsuit with chequered halter neckline and cutouts

Truly unique

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Think of a strapless yellow bodycon dress with an asymmetric neckline and pointed V-hems to pass the chic vibe wherever you go!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Mellow yellow

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Looking every bit stunning, Kiara donned a pink floral saree with gotta-patti adorned borders and styled it with an embroidered bralette with a plunging V-neckline

Fab in florals

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This look is certainly not for the faint-hearted! The actress wore a fuschia pink, cut-out gown with a keyhole neckline with a risque thigh-baring slit

Gorgeous in pink

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara oozes glamour in this silver one-shoulder crop top with a full-sleeve and matching high-waisted pencil skirt with a slit

Shine bright!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Dishing out boss lady vibes in a hot pink blazer with a front tie-up styled with shorts that came with an overlapping detail

Boss babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks like a million bucks in this incredibly stylish in this blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and an in-built belt that cinched her waist

Dazzling diva

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Lastly, she spills sass in this yellow backless sequin gown with a risque-plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Bright and beautiful

