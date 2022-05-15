Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 16, 2022
Kiara Advani in shades of green
Boho Girl
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Kiara made a stunning case for bright and pastel greens in a coordinated set of flared pants and a bralette from The Little Black Bow
Alluring In Green
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked alluring in a sage green gown with a thigh-high slit and deep scoop neckline
The 29-year-old rocked a lime green blazer with a white ribbed crop top and high-waisted blue denim shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool Girl Summer
She looked trendy in a green tie-dye co-ord set featuring a V-neck crop top and flared pants
Trendy In Tie-dye
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Pear Green
Kiara was a sight to behold in a pear green Torani saree that was teamed with a floral-print sleeveless blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
For a day out in the city, she wore a beautiful knee-length chikankari kurta in green and teamed it with a white farshi salwar
Summer-ready In Green
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She is an absolute stunner in this sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept
Party-ready
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
For a lovely desi look, she was decked up in a stunning mint green lehenga by designers Shyamal and Bhumika
Bridesmaid Style
Image: Pinkvilla
The Shershaah actress looked pretty in a simple salwar kurta set in an emerald green shade
Simplicity At Its Best
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She posed in a turquoise strapless top and dark maroon pants, making the perfect off-beat combination
Off-beat Style
