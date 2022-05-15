Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 16, 2022

Kiara Advani in shades of green

|

Boho Girl

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

Kiara made a stunning case for bright and pastel greens in a coordinated set of flared pants and a bralette from The Little Black Bow

Alluring In Green

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked alluring in a sage green gown with a thigh-high slit and deep scoop neckline

The 29-year-old rocked a lime green blazer with a white ribbed crop top and high-waisted blue denim shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool Girl Summer

She looked trendy in a green tie-dye co-ord set featuring a V-neck crop top and flared pants

Trendy In Tie-dye

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Pear Green

Kiara was a sight to behold in a pear green Torani saree that was teamed with a floral-print sleeveless blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

For a day out in the city, she wore a beautiful knee-length chikankari kurta in green and teamed it with a white farshi salwar

Summer-ready In Green

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She is an absolute stunner in this sparkly forest green pantsuit from Cinq à Sept

Party-ready

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

For a lovely desi look, she was decked up in a stunning mint green lehenga by designers Shyamal and Bhumika

Bridesmaid Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

The Shershaah actress looked pretty in a simple salwar kurta set in an emerald green shade

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She posed in a turquoise strapless top and dark maroon pants, making the perfect off-beat combination

Off-beat Style

