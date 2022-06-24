Heading 3
Kiara Advani in shades of white
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 24, 2022
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Making a strong case for white outfits one look at a time, Kiara Advani looked ravishing in a strapless white corseted dress from the House Of CB.
Ravishing In White
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Her all-white Ralph Lauren ensemble showed us what luxe sartorial dreams are made of.
Luxe Fashion Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She went the ethnic route several times and showed us how to look fab in white. A case in point is this organza embellished jacket, a pearl drop bustier, and coordinated pants.
Indo-western Route
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Draped to perfection, the diva set some major fashion goals in a creamy white sequined saree from the label Amrita Thakur.
Draped In White
She struck the perfect balance between a traditional and boho look in this white saree and a multicoloured blouse.
White For Every Occasion
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress looked exquisite in a pristine white gown with a dramatic drape.
Breathtaking As Always
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Also rocking a boss babe look in white, she proved that the shade remains a staple in her wardrobe in any silhouette!
Boss Babe
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Ki raised the fashion bar in an all-white denim co-ord set and chose to colour block her look with strappy orange heels.
Denim Whites
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She aced an easy chic style in this white laser-cut midi skirt and a matching crop top.
Easy Chic
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
This white ribbed co-ord set and a pair of over-the-knee boots ensured that her millennial style was on point.
White With Pinks
