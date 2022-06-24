Heading 3

Kiara Advani in shades of white

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Making a strong case for white outfits one look at a time, Kiara Advani looked ravishing in a strapless white corseted dress from the House Of CB.

Ravishing In White

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Her all-white Ralph Lauren ensemble showed us what luxe sartorial dreams are made of.

Luxe Fashion Style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She went the ethnic route several times and showed us how to look fab in white. A case in point is this organza embellished jacket, a pearl drop bustier, and coordinated pants.

Indo-western Route

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Draped to perfection, the diva set some major fashion goals in a creamy white sequined saree from the label Amrita Thakur.

Draped In White

She struck the perfect balance between a traditional and boho look in this white saree and a multicoloured blouse.

White For Every Occasion

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress looked exquisite in a pristine white gown with a dramatic drape.

Breathtaking As Always

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Also rocking a boss babe look in white, she proved that the shade remains a staple in her wardrobe in any silhouette!

Boss Babe

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Ki raised the fashion bar in an all-white denim co-ord set and chose to colour block her look with strappy orange heels.

Denim Whites

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She aced an easy chic style in this white laser-cut midi skirt and a matching crop top.

Easy Chic

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

This white ribbed co-ord set and a pair of over-the-knee boots ensured that her millennial style was on point.

White With Pinks

