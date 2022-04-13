Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
April 13, 2022
Kiara Advani in sparkly outfits
Dramatic Flair
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
At the Grazia Millennial Awards, Kiara Advani brought her A-game to the table in a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan
And at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, she was decked up in a shimmery yellow gown featuring strappy sleeves and a floor-sweeping train
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Yellow Shine
She looked nothing short of phenomenal in a sparkly, embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Fabulous and How!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Her pre-draped golden saree with sequin details all over it has us hooked!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Golden Girl
Desi Diva
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She kept things pretty yet gorgeous in a beautiful pink and white sequined tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kiara oozed major glam vibes in a forest green pantsuit that bore oodles of sequins on it
Glam Factor
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She then made a ravishing statement by donning a dusty gold gown featuring padded shoulders with full sleeves and a deep-V neckline
Ravishing Much
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
This embellished black gown with a mermaid silhouette brings out the best in her!
Lady In Black
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The diva kept things casual yet glam by picking out a sparkly blue t-shirt dress and pairing it with white sneakers
Casual Yet Glam
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable in a sparkly mini dress with strappy sleeves
Adorable
