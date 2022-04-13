Fashion

Kiara Advani in sparkly outfits 

Dramatic Flair

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

At the Grazia Millennial Awards, Kiara Advani brought her A-game to the table in a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan

And at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, she was decked up in a shimmery yellow gown featuring strappy sleeves and a floor-sweeping train

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Yellow Shine

She looked nothing short of phenomenal in a sparkly, embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Fabulous and How!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Her pre-draped golden saree with sequin details all over it has us hooked!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Golden Girl

Desi Diva

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She kept things pretty yet gorgeous in a beautiful pink and white sequined tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kiara oozed major glam vibes in a forest green pantsuit that bore oodles of sequins on it

Glam Factor

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She then made a ravishing statement by donning a dusty gold gown featuring padded shoulders with full sleeves and a deep-V neckline

Ravishing Much

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

This embellished black gown with a mermaid silhouette brings out the best in her!

Lady In Black 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The diva kept things casual yet glam by picking out a sparkly blue t-shirt dress and pairing it with white sneakers

Casual Yet Glam 

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable in a sparkly mini dress with strappy sleeves

Adorable

