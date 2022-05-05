Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 06, 2022
Kiara Advani in thigh-high slit dresses
Killin’ It
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Raising the hotness level up, Kiara Advani donned a sage green gown featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her sexy legs!
Gorgeous Babe
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked gorgeous in a yellow skintight dress which was accentuated to a stunning level with the thigh-high slit and strapless neckline giving a glam upgrade
Clad in Kalmanovich's one-shoulder silver maxi dress featuring a thigh-high slit, she gave us another glam look to swoon over!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Metallic Marvel
For an awards event, the Shershaah actress donned a solid yellow gown that came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Yellow Vibes
Redefining the bridesmaid style, she brought ample sass and style with her trendy look in a pink gown that bore a thigh-high slit and kept her look sultry
Pretty In Pink
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She stole the show in a stunning black gown that entailed a thigh-high slit and revealed her long toned leg
Image: Pinkvilla
Stunner In Black
Lovely In Lilac
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Her lilac wrap dress came with a thigh-high slit and mutton sleeves for some drama
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She managed to make a ravishing statement in a Nicolas Jebran creation that bore with a sultry thigh-high slit and gave us a peek at her long toned legs
Ravishing Statement
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She put her most glamorous foot forward in this yellow off-shoulder attire that came with a thigh-high slit and silver glitzy embellishments
Slayer Vibes
For a promo look, she picked out a deconstructed Prabal Gurung plaid dress with a thigh-high slit that added a sensuous dose of glamour
Off-beat Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She was an absolute diva in this dark red sparkly dress with a sexy thigh-high slit
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
