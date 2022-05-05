Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 06, 2022

Kiara Advani in thigh-high slit dresses

Killin’ It

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Raising the hotness level up, Kiara Advani donned a sage green gown featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her sexy legs!

Gorgeous Babe

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked gorgeous in a yellow skintight dress which was accentuated to a stunning level with the thigh-high slit and strapless neckline giving a glam upgrade

Clad in Kalmanovich's one-shoulder silver maxi dress featuring a thigh-high slit, she gave us another glam look to swoon over!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Metallic Marvel

For an awards event, the Shershaah actress donned a solid yellow gown that came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Yellow Vibes

Redefining the bridesmaid style, she brought ample sass and style with her trendy look in a pink gown that bore a thigh-high slit and kept her look sultry

Pretty In Pink

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She stole the show in a stunning black gown that entailed a thigh-high slit and revealed her long toned leg

Image: Pinkvilla

Stunner In Black

Lovely In Lilac

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Her lilac wrap dress came with a thigh-high slit and mutton sleeves for some drama

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She managed to make a ravishing statement in a Nicolas Jebran creation that bore with a sultry thigh-high slit and gave us a peek at her long toned legs

Ravishing Statement

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She put her most glamorous foot forward in this yellow off-shoulder attire that came with a thigh-high slit and silver glitzy embellishments

Slayer Vibes

For a promo look, she picked out a deconstructed Prabal Gurung plaid dress with a thigh-high slit that added a sensuous dose of glamour

Off-beat Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She was an absolute diva in this dark red sparkly dress with a sexy thigh-high slit

Bombshell Vibes 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

