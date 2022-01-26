Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 26, 2022
Kiara Advani in yellow-hued outfits
Metallic Yellow Sharara
For a striking wedding look, Kiara picked out a metallic yellow sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani that featured an embroidered jacket and a bralette
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Looking as pretty as a sunflower, the actress won our hearts in a yellow-coloured chikankari kurta and white palazzo pants
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Chikankari Kurta
Embellished Yellow Lehenga
For Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding reception, she was decked up in a cheerful yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga replete with sequins and metallic embellishments
Image: Pinkvilla
Neon Yellow Jumpsuit
Her fluorescent yellow jumpsuit with a one-shoulder silhouette was enough to make a statement on its own!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
At the Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards, she looked no less than a mermaid in her sheer gold yellow gown
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Gold Yellow Gown
Showing that yellow is her go-to colour, she picked out a mustard yellow co-ord set that came with dramatic ruffle details
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Mustard Yellow Co-ords
Butter Yellow Gown
At the Zee Cine Awards 2019, she glided down the red carpet wearing a butter yellow gown with a long train
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Dramatic and snazzy, her medallion yellow satin dress made for an experimental look
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
SATIN Dress
On the streets of Mumbai, she kept her look breezy in an airy lemon yellow skirt and a white blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Lemon Yellow Skirt
And to enjoy her holidays in the Maldives, she wore a strapless bikini in a shade of bright yellow
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Bright Yellow Bikini
