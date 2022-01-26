Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 26, 2022

Kiara Advani in yellow-hued outfits

Metallic Yellow Sharara 

For a striking wedding look, Kiara picked out a metallic yellow sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani that featured an embroidered jacket and a bralette

Image: Kiara Advani instagram 

Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Looking as pretty as a sunflower, the actress won our hearts in a yellow-coloured chikankari kurta and white palazzo pants

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Chikankari Kurta

Embellished Yellow Lehenga

For Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding reception, she was decked up in a cheerful yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga replete with sequins and metallic embellishments

Image: Pinkvilla

Neon Yellow Jumpsuit

Her fluorescent yellow jumpsuit with a one-shoulder silhouette was enough to make a statement on its own!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

At the Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards, she looked no less than a mermaid in her sheer gold yellow gown

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Gold Yellow Gown

Showing that yellow is her go-to colour, she picked out a mustard yellow co-ord set that came with dramatic ruffle details

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Mustard Yellow Co-ords

Butter Yellow Gown

At the Zee Cine Awards 2019, she glided down the red carpet wearing a butter yellow gown with a long train

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Dramatic and snazzy, her medallion yellow satin dress made for an experimental look

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

SATIN Dress

On the streets of Mumbai, she kept her look breezy in an airy lemon yellow skirt and a white blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Lemon Yellow Skirt

And to enjoy her holidays in the Maldives, she wore a strapless bikini in a shade of bright yellow

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Bright Yellow Bikini

