Kiara Advani's

AMAZING WARDROBE

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

Oct 12, 2022

FASHION

Image : Kiara Advani Instagram

Looking all snazzy and jazzy in a red sequin cut - out dress and  styling it with a red blazer the actress looked irrisestible

Ball-gown

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked mesmerzing wearing a stunning amber lehenga with mirror work embroidery and an incredible v-neckline, fom the Monika Nidhii collection

Stunning Lehenga

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershah actress was all about beauty and elegance wearing a stunning blue strapless corset dress paired up with stiletoes to complete the outfit

Chic on fleek

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress looked bubbly and adorable wearing a white button-down blouse paired up with lavender wide leg jeans

Looking gleeful

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress exuded grace and beauty as she donned a all black sheer saree from the colection of Manish Malhotra which she accessorized with a white and green choker

Gracing black 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked great in an ivory ensemble consisting of a crop blouse with matching pants and a beautiful lace patterned shrug from the collection of Ridhima Bhasin

Ivory love 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress looked lovely in an ivory saree with mirror embroidery and a matching starpless blouse,, keeping her look exquisite yet stylish

Surreal in saree 

She looked amazing in a three-piece outfit consisting of a stunning blue embellished brallette, matching flower embroidered flare pants, and a blue sheer shrug

Tropical blue

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress opted for a minimal lookand looked gorgeous wearing a pink floral printed saree with a strappy blouse from the collection of Varun Bahl

Floral galore

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress looked great in a stunning peach sequin lehenga with a matching blouse, and a frill skirt from the collection of Manish Malhotra

Frill alert

