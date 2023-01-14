Kiara Advani’s best arm candies
Kiara glammed up her all-Versace look with a Versace La Medusa Patent mini bag worth Rs 1.65 lakh
She picked out a sequinned green clutch to pair with her sparkly golden saree
At the airport, she was spotted carrying an expensive silver bag from Givenchy
This golden YSL cross-body sling bag acts the right amount of bling to her white outfit and pink shoes
The black Dior saddle bag that she likes to wear as a crossbody bag, as well as a belt bag, is super chic
And this quilted leather one in white with gold and pearl hardware attached to it can elevate any outfit.
She is also a fan of the classic Dior Book Tote and is often seen sporting on a lot of occasions
For a dinner date, the actress kept things striking in a red pantsuit and a sleek black clutch
A small LV backpack is what she swears by for her gym outing
