Kiara Advani’s best arm candies

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Kiara glammed up her all-Versace look with a Versace La Medusa Patent mini bag worth Rs 1.65 lakh

Versace Look

She picked out a sequinned green clutch to pair with her sparkly golden saree

Sparkly Clutch

At the airport, she was spotted carrying an expensive silver bag from Givenchy

Airport Bags

This golden YSL cross-body sling bag acts the right amount of bling to her white outfit and pink shoes

Gold YSL Bag

The black Dior saddle bag that she likes to wear as a crossbody bag, as well as a belt bag, is super chic

Dior Saddle

And this quilted leather one in white with gold and pearl hardware attached to it can elevate any outfit. 

Chanel Number

She is also a fan of the classic Dior Book Tote and is often seen sporting on a lot of occasions

Classic Book Tote

For a dinner date, the actress kept things striking in a red pantsuit and a sleek black clutch

Sleek Black Clutch

A small LV backpack is what she swears by for her gym outing

LV Backpack

