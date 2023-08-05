Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 05, 2023

Kiara Advani’s brilliant style files

Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Kiara Advani exudes boss-babe vibes in a tailored black pantsuit and a slinky black bralette

Boss Lady

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She paints the town red in a snazzy bodycon midi dress

Red Hot

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Chic

She keeps things chic and sensuous in a green cut-out dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

The Shershaah actress amps up the style quotient in an all-white ensemble

White Delight

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Kiara is the prettiest in a pink saree paired with an ivory blouse

Pretty Pink

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She oozes oomph in a red cut-out gown

Oomph

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She looks radiant in a gorgeous bright yellow lehenga 

Radiant

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

The diva personifies grace in an all-black semi-sheer drape

Graceful

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

This short blue corset dress accentuated her frame 

Snazzy

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She is a bombshell in this stunning all-black ruffle gown

Bombshell

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here