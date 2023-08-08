pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 08, 2023
Kiara Advani’s brilliant style files
Boss Lady
Kiara Advani exudes boss-babe vibes in a tailored black pantsuit and a slinky black bralette
Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Red Hot
She paints the town red in a snazzy bodycon midi dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Chic
She keeps things chic and sensuous in a green cut-out dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
White Delight
The Shershaah actress amps up the style quotient in an all-white ensemble
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Pretty Pink
Kiara is the prettiest in a pink saree paired with an ivory blouse
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Oomph
She oozes oomph in a red cut-out gown
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Radiant
She looks radiant in a gorgeous bright yellow lehenga
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Graceful
The diva personifies grace in an all-black semi-sheer drape
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Snazzy
This short blue corset dress accentuated her frame
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Bombshell
She is a bombshell in this stunning all-black ruffle gown
Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.