Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 08, 2023

Kiara Advani’s brilliant style files

Boss Lady

Kiara Advani exudes boss-babe vibes in a tailored black pantsuit and a slinky black bralette

Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Red Hot

She paints the town red in a snazzy bodycon midi dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Chic

She keeps things chic and sensuous in a green cut-out dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

White Delight

 The Shershaah actress amps up the style quotient in an all-white ensemble

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Pretty Pink

Kiara is the prettiest in a pink saree paired with an ivory blouse

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Oomph

She oozes oomph in a red cut-out gown

Oomph

She oozes oomph in a red cut-out gown 

Radiant

She looks radiant in a gorgeous bright yellow lehenga 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Graceful

The diva personifies grace in an all-black semi-sheer drape

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Snazzy

This short blue corset dress accentuated her frame 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Bombshell

She is a bombshell in this stunning all-black ruffle gown

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

