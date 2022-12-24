Kiara Advani's
Christmas-inspired fits
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore an all-white outfit with a corset bodice dress by the luxury wear House Of CB
Stunning in corset dress
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani picked out a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan
Shining in blue jumpsuit
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a red two-piece attire and looked every inch stunning
Red romance
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a dusty gold number by Nicolas Jebran that featured a plunging V-neckline
Glam girl
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a white crop top and skirt with multiple slits by Purple Paisley
Love for co-ords
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a green off-shoulder top and teamed it up with dark maroon pants
Perfect mismatch combo
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a strapless crop top with a pair of high-waisted midi skirt that came with ruffles
Bright in yellow
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a backless shimmery dark red gown
Christmas ready
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a bubblegum pink dress with an asymmetrical hemline with ruffle trimmings
Pretty in pink
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a red bralette and bodycon skirt
Red hot look
