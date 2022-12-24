Heading 3

Kiara Advani's
Christmas-inspired fits

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore an all-white outfit with a corset bodice dress by the luxury wear House Of CB

Stunning in corset dress

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani picked out a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan

Shining in blue jumpsuit

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a red two-piece attire and looked every inch stunning

Red romance

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a dusty gold number by Nicolas Jebran that featured a plunging V-neckline

Glam girl

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a white crop top and skirt with multiple slits by Purple Paisley

Love for co-ords

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a green off-shoulder top and teamed it up with dark maroon pants

Perfect mismatch combo

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a strapless crop top with a pair of high-waisted midi skirt that came with ruffles

Bright in yellow

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a backless shimmery dark red gown

Christmas ready

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a bubblegum pink dress with an asymmetrical hemline with ruffle trimmings

 Pretty in pink

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a red bralette and bodycon skirt

 Red hot look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here