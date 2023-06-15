Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s earrings collection

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara Advani opted for a pair of pastel green and golden jhumkas to go with her desi look

Stunning 


She kept things minimal by wearing gold hoops with her backless jumpsuit

Minimal 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

These gold chaandbaalis looked stunning with her yellow lehenga

Gorgeous 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Elegant 

She wore gold-plated Jadau earrings that came with uncut polkis and precious beads

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Kabir Singh actress wore shiny silver hoops for a trendy appeal

Trendy 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Khaali Peeli protagonist has raised the heat with this casual look. The black leather jacket increases the charm of this look 

Statement 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She opted for big golden hoops to pair with a yellow outfit

Chic 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She rounded up her hot-pink look with statement geometric-shaped gold earrings

Eccentric

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

These jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels look gorgeous on her 

Classic 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She added a boho touch to her look by opting for these heavy chaandbaalis

Boho 

