pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 15, 2023
Kiara Advani’s earrings collection
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani opted for a pair of pastel green and golden jhumkas to go with her desi look
Stunning
She kept things minimal by wearing gold hoops with her backless jumpsuit
Minimal
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
These gold chaandbaalis looked stunning with her yellow lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Elegant
She wore gold-plated Jadau earrings that came with uncut polkis and precious beads
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress wore shiny silver hoops for a trendy appeal
Trendy
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Khaali Peeli protagonist has raised the heat with this casual look. The black leather jacket increases the charm of this look
Statement
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She opted for big golden hoops to pair with a yellow outfit
Chic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She rounded up her hot-pink look with statement geometric-shaped gold earrings
Eccentric
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
These jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels look gorgeous on her
Classic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She added a boho touch to her look by opting for these heavy chaandbaalis
Boho
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.