Kiara
Advani's
expensive
bags

November 24, 2020

Off white sling bag of Kiara is also a favourite of Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor among other Bollywood celebs

This bag which Kiara is often seen carrying with her casual looks comes for a price of Rs 1 lakh

Christian Dior tote bag worth Rs 2 lakh is another favourite bag of several Bollywood celebs

Kiara Advani's black saddle Dior bag comes for a price of Rs 2 lakh

Kiara's birthday outfit was overshadowed by this bag from the Chanel Autumn Winter 2019 collection which costs a whopping Rs 3.3 lakh

Her Givenchy blue handbag which she sports with her casual looks is worth Rs 2 lakh

Givenchy silver tote bag of the Bollywood actress is worth Rs 1.4 lakh

The actress' Louis Vuitton mini backpack comes with a price tag of Rs. 2 lakh

Her Yves Saint Laurent Glitter multi-colour leather sling is worth Rs 1 lakh

Kiara's Louis Vuitton handbag is worth Rs 1.3 lakh

