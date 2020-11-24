Kiara November 24, 2020
Advani's
expensive
bags
Off white sling bag of Kiara is also a favourite of Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor among other Bollywood celebs
This bag which Kiara is often seen carrying with her casual looks comes for a price of Rs 1 lakh
Christian Dior tote bag worth Rs 2 lakh is another favourite bag of several Bollywood celebs
Kiara Advani's black saddle Dior bag comes for a price of Rs 2 lakh
Kiara's birthday outfit was overshadowed by this bag from the Chanel Autumn Winter 2019 collection which costs a whopping Rs 3.3 lakh
Her Givenchy blue handbag which she sports with her casual looks is worth Rs 2 lakh
Givenchy silver tote bag of the Bollywood actress is worth Rs 1.4 lakh
The actress' Louis Vuitton mini backpack comes with a price tag of Rs. 2 lakh
Her Yves Saint Laurent Glitter multi-colour leather sling is worth Rs 1 lakh
Kiara's Louis Vuitton handbag is worth Rs 1.3 lakh
