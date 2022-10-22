Heading 3

Joyce
Joyson

OCT 22, 2022

FASHION

Kiara Advani's exquisite necklaces

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani casts a magical spell on us by adorning her neck with a traditional gold choker necklace saturated with dainty pearls and emerald drops.

Traditional neckpiece

Photo: Ajay Kadam

She went for a choker necklace that adds a serious dose of sass to her look.

Dainty choker

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Looking every bit royal in this pink lehenga, accessorised with an opulent necklace, studded with pearls, pastel-toned stones, and uncut diamonds.

Royal splendour

Photo: Devesh Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress has a long-standing affair with a choker necklace and this heavy, pearl and emerald choker necklace is a spectacle in itself.

Awe-inspiring

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara proves sometimes all you need is simple yet modish like this silver Cuban chain necklace to create an impact.

Cuban chain

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star dazzles in a double-layered diamond necklace worn with a yellow sharara set.

Double-layered piece

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

These chunky gold chain necklaces lend a cool edge to her all-white look.

Chunky chains

Photo: Aman Bhakri

Kiara's statement diamond choker necklace with a gap at the front just looks out of this world.

Truly unique

Photo: Mohit Mulchandani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress elevated her lehenga look by donning a chunky diamond necklace accentuated with green stones and pink pastel drops.

Stylish accessory

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Now that we all know she loves diamonds, the actress went for a multi-layered necklace encrusted with uncut diamonds.

Gleaming in diamonds

