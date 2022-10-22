pinkvilla
Joyce
Joyson
OCT 22, 2022
FASHION
Kiara Advani's exquisite necklaces
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani casts a magical spell on us by adorning her neck with a traditional gold choker necklace saturated with dainty pearls and emerald drops.
Photo: Ajay Kadam
She went for a choker necklace that adds a serious dose of sass to her look.
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Looking every bit royal in this pink lehenga, accessorised with an opulent necklace, studded with pearls, pastel-toned stones, and uncut diamonds.
Photo: Devesh Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The actress has a long-standing affair with a choker necklace and this heavy, pearl and emerald choker necklace is a spectacle in itself.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara proves sometimes all you need is simple yet modish like this silver Cuban chain necklace to create an impact.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star dazzles in a double-layered diamond necklace worn with a yellow sharara set.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
These chunky gold chain necklaces lend a cool edge to her all-white look.
Photo: Aman Bhakri
Kiara's statement diamond choker necklace with a gap at the front just looks out of this world.
Photo: Mohit Mulchandani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The actress elevated her lehenga look by donning a chunky diamond necklace accentuated with green stones and pink pastel drops.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Now that we all know she loves diamonds, the actress went for a multi-layered necklace encrusted with uncut diamonds.
