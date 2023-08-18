Heading 3

Kiara Advani's eye makeup looks

#1

Kiara Advani’s eyes are the focus point of all her makeup looks

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#2

Sometimes she goes for a smudged look with some thick liner that is smudged along the eyes

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#3

The actress also opts for a soft look with a simple colored eyeshadow

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#4

For ethnic wear, she uses kajal to for a bold look

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#5

For a soft glittery look, use a soft colored glitter eyeshadow

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#6

A generous amount of mascara is necessary to add finishing touches to her eye makeup

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#7

Pigmented eyebrows are an essential part of her makeup routine

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#8

For a smokey eye look, use a base shade and use a darker shade after

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#9

Another tip for a smokey eye look is to smudge some dark eyeshadow along the lower lash line

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

#10

Highlight the inner corner and brow bone to make your eyes pop

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

