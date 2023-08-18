pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
August 18, 2023
Kiara Advani's eye makeup looks
#1
Kiara Advani’s eyes are the focus point of all her makeup looks
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#2
Sometimes she goes for a smudged look with some thick liner that is smudged along the eyes
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#3
The actress also opts for a soft look with a simple colored eyeshadow
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#4
For ethnic wear, she uses kajal to for a bold look
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#5
For a soft glittery look, use a soft colored glitter eyeshadow
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#6
A generous amount of mascara is necessary to add finishing touches to her eye makeup
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#7
Pigmented eyebrows are an essential part of her makeup routine
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#8
For a smokey eye look, use a base shade and use a darker shade after
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#9
Another tip for a smokey eye look is to smudge some dark eyeshadow along the lower lash line
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#10
Highlight the inner corner and brow bone to make your eyes pop
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
