Kiara Advani’s glam looks in red

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 11, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani turned heads as she posed in a red draped cut-out gown with leather details from AADNEVIK

Turning Heads

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She made jaws drop as she posed in a red off-shoulder corseted gown

Ravishing 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks ravishing in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt

Colour Coordinating 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Glam Time

She showed us how to slay in head-to-toe red by opting for a sparkly red dress and a red blazer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her power look in a flamboyant red pantsuit featuring a large bow is on point 

Boss Babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She turned show-stopper in a metallic red lehenga featuring a sultry plunging-neck blouse

Show-stopper

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked stunning in a red lehenga by Ridhi Mehra 

Desi Girl 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress enjoyed her vacation in a red sarong and a red and white bikini top

Vacay Look 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara kept things interesting and fun in a vivid red leopard print pantsuit 

Love For Prints

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She sizzled in a pair of red bell bottoms and a sexy open-back top in the fiery red shade

Sizzling Hot

