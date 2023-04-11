Kiara Advani’s glam looks in red
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 11, 2023
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani turned heads as she posed in a red draped cut-out gown with leather details from AADNEVIK
Turning Heads
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She made jaws drop as she posed in a red off-shoulder corseted gown
Ravishing
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress looks ravishing in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt
Colour Coordinating
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Glam Time
She showed us how to slay in head-to-toe red by opting for a sparkly red dress and a red blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her power look in a flamboyant red pantsuit featuring a large bow is on point
Boss Babe
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She turned show-stopper in a metallic red lehenga featuring a sultry plunging-neck blouse
Show-stopper
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked stunning in a red lehenga by Ridhi Mehra
Desi Girl
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress enjoyed her vacation in a red sarong and a red and white bikini top
Vacay Look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara kept things interesting and fun in a vivid red leopard print pantsuit
Love For Prints
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She sizzled in a pair of red bell bottoms and a sexy open-back top in the fiery red shade
Sizzling Hot
