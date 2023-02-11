Kiara Advani’s glorious desi looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress serves major festive outfit goals in a blue bralette-style blouse and matching velvet sharara pants
Festive Style
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection
Desi Girl
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She turned heads as she decked up in a stunning periwinkle overlay set by Rishi & Vibhuti
Diva Vibes
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara managed to up the desi girl quotient in a fuchsia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work
Elegant Look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She made a stunning case for a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Pretty Woman
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her gorgeous ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga embellished with mirror work is on point
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks graceful in this pear-green Torani saree and a sleeveless lime green blouse
Truly Graceful
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this all-black cocktail lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi
Beautiful
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Dazzling In Sequins
Her sequined pink and white tie-dye saree is all things glimmer and fantastic
