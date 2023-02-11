Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s glorious desi looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

FEB 11, 2023

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress serves major festive outfit goals in a blue bralette-style blouse and matching velvet sharara pants 

Festive Style

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Kiara dazzled in a multicolour Parsi and mirror work lehenga from Sawan Gandhi’s Sunheri collection 

Desi Girl 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She turned heads as she decked up in a stunning periwinkle overlay set by Rishi & Vibhuti

Diva Vibes

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Kiara managed to up the desi girl quotient in a fuchsia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work

Elegant Look 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She made a stunning case for a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Pretty Woman 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Her gorgeous ethnic avatar in a bright yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga embellished with mirror work is on point

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks graceful in this pear-green Torani saree and a sleeveless lime green blouse 

Truly Graceful 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this all-black cocktail lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi

Beautiful 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Dazzling In Sequins

Her sequined pink and white tie-dye saree is all things glimmer and fantastic

