Kiara Advani's gorgeous blue outfits
Joyce Joyson
JULY 07, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani's take on corsets is not only modern but insanely stylish, wearing a strapless blue corset-style denim dress with a frayed hemline and a belt-like detail at the waist.
Ultra-chic look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Never the one to disappoint sartorially, the actress yet again went for a blue corset attire, this time in a pastel blue corset top with a zippered front and flared pants.
Pastel co-ords
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
What we find ourselves continually impressed with, is her Indo-Western style like this colourful floral print sharara, bralette-style blouse and cape.
Indo-Western style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Denim outfits are termed classic for a reason and the diva surely knows her way around them, as seen in this floral print denim shirt, mini skirt styled with a white crop top.
Forever denim
Kiara kicked up her jumpsuit look one million notches higher by donning a blue sequin jumpsuit that came with full sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.
Sparkling affair
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Dinesh Ahuja
Video:Pinkvilla
Making yet another appearance in a blue ensemble, the JugJugg Jeeyo star dressed up in a double-breasted blazer and wide-legged pants.
Boss lady vibes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography
Yes, she knows a denim-on-denim look will always make for the chicest outfit. Kiara paired her metallic studded shirt and mini skirt with a graphic printed purple tee.
Denim-on-denim
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Harshad Sutar
Well, a denim jumpsuit looks great, but with a cut-out and flared details even better! She rounded off the look with a belt that cinched her waist.
Cut-out fashion
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Dolled up in a refreshing light blue lehenga featuring pastel pink embroidery, paired with a sleeveless deep-cut blouse and matching dupatta.
Sight for sore eyes
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress effuses playful vibes in this silver sequin bralette teamed with an icy blue, embellished tulle skirt.
Fun and flirty
