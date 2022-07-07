Heading 3

Kiara Advani's gorgeous blue outfits

Joyce Joyson

JULY 07, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani's take on corsets is not only modern but insanely stylish, wearing a strapless blue corset-style denim dress with a frayed hemline and a belt-like detail at the waist.

Ultra-chic look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Never the one to disappoint sartorially, the actress yet again went for a blue corset attire, this time in a pastel blue corset top with a zippered front and flared pants.

Pastel co-ords

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

What we find ourselves continually impressed with, is her Indo-Western style like this colourful floral print sharara, bralette-style blouse and cape.

Indo-Western style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Denim outfits are termed classic for a reason and the diva surely knows her way around them, as seen in this floral print denim shirt, mini skirt styled with a white crop top.

Forever denim

Kiara kicked up her jumpsuit look one million notches higher by donning a blue sequin jumpsuit that came with full sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Sparkling affair

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Dinesh Ahuja

Video:Pinkvilla

Making yet another appearance in a blue ensemble, the JugJugg Jeeyo star dressed up in a double-breasted blazer and wide-legged pants.

Boss lady vibes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography

Yes, she knows a denim-on-denim look will always make for the chicest outfit. Kiara paired her metallic studded shirt and mini skirt with a graphic printed purple tee.

Denim-on-denim

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Harshad Sutar

Well, a denim jumpsuit looks great, but with a cut-out and flared details even better! She rounded off the look with a belt that cinched her waist.

Cut-out fashion

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Dolled up in a refreshing light blue lehenga featuring pastel pink embroidery, paired with a sleeveless deep-cut blouse and matching dupatta.

Sight for sore eyes

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress effuses playful vibes in this silver sequin bralette teamed with an icy blue, embellished tulle skirt.

Fun and flirty

