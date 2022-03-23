FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 23, 2022

Kiara Advani's gorgeous wavy hairstyles

Soft waves

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara Advani's luscious wavy locks is her signature, and we feel it's just the style made for her!

From soft waves to long layers with curled ends, she loves to pull off the look with a centre-parting

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Open waves

To create an illusion of movement and add some dimension to her mane, Kiara likes to go with slightly highlighted wavy tresses

Highlighted waves

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She oozes beachy vibes in this voluminous, undone hairdo

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Textured waves

Messy waves

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Leave it to Kiara to make tousled, messy centre-parted waves look absolutely glamorous

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

Though the diva loves to experiment, but she often falls back on wavy hairdos like this one with root-to-tip, fluffed up waves

Long wavy tresses

Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram

When in doubt, just flip up your hair and let the flowy, frizzy mane do all the talking

Barely there waves

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her face-framing, loose waves ending in curled ends is our all-time favourite

Loose waves

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Long cascading waves with middle-parting makes for a statement-worthy look

Cascading waves

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara's alluring glossy waves look casual yet glamorous at the same time

Effortless waves

