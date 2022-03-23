FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 23, 2022
Kiara Advani's gorgeous wavy hairstyles
Soft waves
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara Advani's luscious wavy locks is her signature, and we feel it's just the style made for her!
From soft waves to long layers with curled ends, she loves to pull off the look with a centre-parting
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Open waves
To create an illusion of movement and add some dimension to her mane, Kiara likes to go with slightly highlighted wavy tresses
Highlighted waves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She oozes beachy vibes in this voluminous, undone hairdo
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Textured waves
Messy waves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Leave it to Kiara to make tousled, messy centre-parted waves look absolutely glamorous
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
Though the diva loves to experiment, but she often falls back on wavy hairdos like this one with root-to-tip, fluffed up waves
Long wavy tresses
Image: Lekha Gupta Instagram
When in doubt, just flip up your hair and let the flowy, frizzy mane do all the talking
Barely there waves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her face-framing, loose waves ending in curled ends is our all-time favourite
Loose waves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Long cascading waves with middle-parting makes for a statement-worthy look
Cascading waves
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara's alluring glossy waves look casual yet glamorous at the same time
Effortless waves
