Kiara Advani’s
love for a jumpsuit
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara’s monotone Cult Gaia jumpsuit with a sexy back design is a treat for sore eyes!
Mood Monochrome
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva set some style goals by picking out a chic denim and checkered pantsuit
Style Goals
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She showed us how to party like a diva in a sparkly sequinned blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan
Blue Love
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress turned heads in a fluorescent yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit by Atsu
Stunner In Yellow
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
For an edgy look, the actress wore a blue denim jumpsuit with cut-out detail in the front and a brown belt tied around the waist
Edgy Look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her embellished blue jumpsuit is perfect for a fuss-free sangeet look!
Party Vibes
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She slipped into a comfy beige jumpsuit with an inbuilt matching belt for her vacay look
Comfy Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She nailed a promotional look for a movie in this all-green one-piece
Simple & Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
For a casual airport look, she wore a camouflage jumpsuit and silver sneakers
Casual Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
And this bright blue jumpsuit seems like the perfect outfit to jet off in style!
Right Kind Of Blues
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.