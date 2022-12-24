Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s
love for a jumpsuit

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara’s monotone Cult Gaia jumpsuit with a sexy back design is a treat for sore eyes! 

Mood Monochrome

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The diva set some style goals by picking out a chic denim and checkered pantsuit

Style Goals 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She showed us how to party like a diva in a sparkly sequinned blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan

Blue Love

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The Govinda Naam Mera actress turned heads in a fluorescent yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit by Atsu

Stunner In Yellow

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

For an edgy look, the actress wore a blue denim jumpsuit with cut-out detail in the front and a brown belt tied around the waist

Edgy Look

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Her embellished blue jumpsuit is perfect for a fuss-free sangeet look! 

Party Vibes 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She slipped into a comfy beige jumpsuit with an inbuilt matching belt for her vacay look

Comfy Style 

Image: Pinkvilla 

She nailed a promotional look for a movie in this all-green one-piece

Simple & Stylish 

Image: Pinkvilla 

For a casual airport look, she wore a camouflage jumpsuit and silver sneakers

Casual Airport Style 

Image: Pinkvilla 

And this bright blue jumpsuit seems like the perfect outfit to jet off in style! 

Right Kind Of Blues

