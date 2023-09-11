Heading 3

 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Kiara Advani’s love for black outfits 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

Kiara Advani looked smoking hot in a black cut-out outfit from The Attico

Ravishing 

She exudes boss-babe vibes in a tailored black pantsuit and a slinky black bralette

Boss Lady

Video: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She redefined grace in an all-black semi-sheer drape

Resplendent 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

The Shershaah actress looked like a bombshell in this all-black ruffle gown

Bombshell

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram

Kiara exuded desi glam in an all-black lehenga by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi

Desi Glam

Image: Lakshmi Lehr’s Instagram 

She exuded rock-chic vibes in a pair of black latex pants and a denim corset top 

Gorgeous

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 


She kept things fuss-free in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga

Contemporary 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

This embellished black corset lehenga ensured that all eyes were on her

Ravishing 

Image: Pinkvilla

She upped the ante in a lacy black dress with intricate cut-out details

Stunner

Image: Pinkvilla

She stole the show in a stunning black gown featuring a thigh-high slit

Show Stealer

