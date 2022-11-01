Kiara Advani's
love for sarees
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 1, 2022
FASHION
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore an embellished ivory saree from the shelves of the Amrita Thakur's label and teamed it with a strapless corset blouse.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani played muse to Manish Malhotra and picked a black saree. She rocked it with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani adorned in a blush pink organza saree by Varun Bahl and teamed with an embroidered bralette adorned with mirror work.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a beautiful white and black number by designer JJ Valaya and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani wore an ombré yellow-orange by Tarun Tahiliani and paired it with a metallic top with a plunging neckline.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani's saree is from the shelves of Torani and wore a floral sleeveless blouse adorned with a plunging neckline.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a gold sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra and it came with a matching blouse with thin silk straps.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a black and white polka dot saree paired with a multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a printed Arpita Mehta lehenga saree with a gold embellished blouse for promotions of Laxmmi.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani picked out a pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria. She teamed it with a purple noodle strap blouse.
