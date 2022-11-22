Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s love for white

Lubna
Khan

Nov 22, 2022

Image: Trisha Sarang

We can’t stop obsessing over Kiara’s ivory saree paired with a strapless blouse

Mesmerizing in ivory saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara’s white summer dress

Kiara Advani opts for an easy-breezy white summer dress as she steps out in the city

Image: Apeksha Maker

Kiara Advani made a statement in a simple, chic white corset dress during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7

Kiara’s look for Koffee With Karan 7

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara is often seen in all-white outfits at the airport, and we must say, white truly suits her!

Kiara’s all-white airport look

Image: Beej Lakhani

Kiara exudes elegance in this white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt with a slit

All-white elegance

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara knows how to slay white outfits! The actress accessorized with a red necklace that breaks the monotony of the all-white look

A vision in white

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s lehenga looks absolutely stunning with the white knotted top

Kiara is a stunner

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani stuns in this beautiful white lehenga, which has just the right amount of bling

Bling it on

Image: Mohit Mulchandani

The beauty of this white lehenga with
a matching strappy choli is further enhanced by the yellow dupatta that adds a pop of colour to her look

White with a pop of yellow

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looks stunning in a white crop top paired with white jeans, and neon orange heels

Slaying in white

