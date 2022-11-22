Kiara Advani’s love for white
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
Nov 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Trisha Sarang
We can’t stop obsessing over Kiara’s ivory saree paired with a strapless blouse
Mesmerizing in ivory saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara’s white summer dress
Kiara Advani opts for an easy-breezy white summer dress as she steps out in the city
Image: Apeksha Maker
Kiara Advani made a statement in a simple, chic white corset dress during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7
Kiara’s look for Koffee With Karan 7
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara is often seen in all-white outfits at the airport, and we must say, white truly suits her!
Kiara’s all-white airport look
Image: Beej Lakhani
Kiara exudes elegance in this white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt with a slit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara knows how to slay white outfits! The actress accessorized with a red necklace that breaks the monotony of the all-white look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s lehenga looks absolutely stunning with the white knotted top
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani stuns in this beautiful white lehenga, which has just the right amount of bling
Image: Mohit Mulchandani
The beauty of this white lehenga with
a matching strappy choli is further enhanced by the yellow dupatta that adds a pop of colour to her look
White with a pop of yellow
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looks stunning in a white crop top paired with white jeans, and neon orange heels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.