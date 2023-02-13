Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s necklace collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara wears a stunning diamond necklace with a blue tear-drop pendant and grabs all eyeballs

Stunning Diamond Necklace

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She styled her gorgeous blue sharara with a vintage stone choker for a festive look

Vintage Choker

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She opted for a gold choker necklace adorned in Kundan, pearl, and emerald gem embellishments with her black saree

Gold Choker

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress is also a fan of stacked gold necklaces with a pendant in her name’s initial 

Stacked Necklaces

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara looked pretty with her ornate necklace featuring pearls, studs, and jade stones

Embellished Neckpiece

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Her elegant uncut diamond necklace complemented the metallic accents of her drape 

Uncut Diamond Necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She picked out a studded four-tiered polki stone necklace to beautify her stunning lehenga

Polki Necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Her pearl choker necklace studded with precious green stones is minimal yet impactful

Pearl Choker

