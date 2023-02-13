Kiara Advani’s necklace collection
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara wears a stunning diamond necklace with a blue tear-drop pendant and grabs all eyeballs
Stunning Diamond Necklace
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She styled her gorgeous blue sharara with a vintage stone choker for a festive look
Vintage Choker
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She opted for a gold choker necklace adorned in Kundan, pearl, and emerald gem embellishments with her black saree
Gold Choker
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress is also a fan of stacked gold necklaces with a pendant in her name’s initial
Stacked Necklaces
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara looked pretty with her ornate necklace featuring pearls, studs, and jade stones
Embellished Neckpiece
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Her elegant uncut diamond necklace complemented the metallic accents of her drape
Uncut Diamond Necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She picked out a studded four-tiered polki stone necklace to beautify her stunning lehenga
Polki Necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her pearl choker necklace studded with precious green stones is minimal yet impactful
Pearl Choker
