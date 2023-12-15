Heading 3

Kiara Advani's New Year style inspo

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Steal the show by pulling off this strapless black dress for the New Year celebration 

Strapless 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Step up your fashion game like Kiara by wearing this blue corset strapless dress 

Fashion game 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani's hot pink midi dress is definitely the right choice to wear on New Year's eve 

Hot pink

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This one is a must; you can go bold with your look by adding some bling to it 

Sequin dress

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Slit dress

Slit dresses are widely loved by the people as it amps up your look 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This lace dress from Kiara Advani is perfect for a girls’ night out 

Lace dress

Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram

If you have planned a bling theme party, you should definitely go for this blue sequined jumpsuit 

Sequin jumpsuit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Stylish co-ords like these are perfect for outdoor New Year dates with your partner

Stylish co-ords

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

No one can stop looking at you if you choose this yellow strapless gown for a special occasion

Yellow strapless dress

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

You should go for corset dresses as they are trending and work well for any party

Corset dress

