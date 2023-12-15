pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
December 15, 2023
Kiara Advani's New Year style inspo
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Steal the show by pulling off this strapless black dress for the New Year celebration
Strapless
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Step up your fashion game like Kiara by wearing this blue corset strapless dress
Fashion game
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani's hot pink midi dress is definitely the right choice to wear on New Year's eve
Hot pink
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This one is a must; you can go bold with your look by adding some bling to it
Sequin dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Slit dress
Slit dresses are widely loved by the people as it amps up your look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This lace dress from Kiara Advani is perfect for a girls’ night out
Lace dress
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
If you have planned a bling theme party, you should definitely go for this blue sequined jumpsuit
Sequin jumpsuit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Stylish co-ords like these are perfect for outdoor New Year dates with your partner
Stylish co-ords
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
No one can stop looking at you if you choose this yellow strapless gown for a special occasion
Yellow strapless dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
You should go for corset dresses as they are trending and work well for any party
Corset dress
