Kiara Advani’s pretty

pink ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ
AKHTAR

OCT 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kiara’s pretty pink mirror-work lehenga picked from the shelves of Arpita Mehta lehenga is a quintessential festive outfit you cannot miss!

Bewitching In Pink

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Her fuchsia pink saree is so simple yet stunning that it makes everyone stop and stare!

Fuschia Festive Fever 

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Decked up in an embellished lehenga featuring a pink blouse and a multi-coloured lehenga, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star showed us how to slay!

Glam Quotient High

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She is a sight to behold in this pastel pink fusion co-ord set, which is trendy and ethnic

Pastel Pink Fusion Wear

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She dazzled in a stunning pink tie-dye saree doused in sequins and a strappy-sleeve blouse

Sparkle & Shine 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Giving us fashion lessons on how to rock a classic piece, she opted for a gorgeous hot pink lehenga and showed us how it’s done!

Festive Outfit Goals

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

In this blush pink embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra, she ensured that all heads were turned!

Star Of The Party 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

For a wedding reception, she wore a lovely pastel pink and blue lehenga set laden with embroidery and embellishments

Pastel Love

Image: Pinkvilla

She then kept things simple and traditional in a pink salwar kameez set at the airport

Easy Desi Style

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She donned a Neeta Lulla crepe pink full-length ensemble that hugged her in all the right places!

Pretty As Always

