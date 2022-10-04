Kiara Advani’s pretty
pink ethnic looks
pinkvilla
NEENAZ
AKHTAR
OCT 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kiara’s pretty pink mirror-work lehenga picked from the shelves of Arpita Mehta lehenga is a quintessential festive outfit you cannot miss!
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Her fuchsia pink saree is so simple yet stunning that it makes everyone stop and stare!
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Decked up in an embellished lehenga featuring a pink blouse and a multi-coloured lehenga, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star showed us how to slay!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She is a sight to behold in this pastel pink fusion co-ord set, which is trendy and ethnic
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She dazzled in a stunning pink tie-dye saree doused in sequins and a strappy-sleeve blouse
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Giving us fashion lessons on how to rock a classic piece, she opted for a gorgeous hot pink lehenga and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
In this blush pink embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra, she ensured that all heads were turned!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
For a wedding reception, she wore a lovely pastel pink and blue lehenga set laden with embroidery and embellishments
Image: Pinkvilla
She then kept things simple and traditional in a pink salwar kameez set at the airport
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She donned a Neeta Lulla crepe pink full-length ensemble that hugged her in all the right places!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue