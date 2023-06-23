pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 23, 2023
Kiara Advani's saree lookbook
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara looks stunning in corset style strapless blouse with a sequined saree
Iconic
Kiara looked quintessential in zebra print sari with a classic black blouse and dangling earrings
Elegant
Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram
Image : Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
Kiara looked radiant in a pink saree with embellished border with a perfect neckpiece
Pretty in Pink
Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram
Beauty in Black
Kiara looks the epitome of grace and timeless in the black saree by Manish Malhotra
Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram
Kiara looks mesmerising in hand-embroidered chikankari blouse with pearl neckline and a classic white saree
White Love
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara looked gorgeous in sheer silk organza saree with signature Aari warq
Gorgeous
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani spelled charm in ivory chiffon saree with hand embroidered spaghetti blouse
Charming
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actor aced the look in this golden sequin saree
Vibrant
Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor looked dreamy in Blush Pink Organza saree with floral prints
Breezy Attire
Image : Eka Lakhani’s Instagram
Kiara exuded glam in the red sequined saree by Manish Malhotra
Sizzling hot
