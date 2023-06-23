Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 23, 2023

 Kiara Advani's saree lookbook

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara looks stunning in corset style strapless blouse with a sequined saree

Iconic


Kiara looked quintessential in zebra print sari with a classic black blouse and dangling earrings

Elegant

Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram

Image : Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

Kiara looked radiant in a pink saree with embellished border with a perfect neckpiece

Pretty in Pink

Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram

Beauty in Black

Kiara looks the epitome of grace and timeless in the black saree by Manish Malhotra

Image : Manish Malhotra World’s Instagram

Kiara looks mesmerising in hand-embroidered chikankari blouse with  pearl neckline and a classic white saree

White Love

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara looked gorgeous in sheer silk organza saree with signature Aari warq

Gorgeous

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani spelled charm in ivory chiffon saree with hand embroidered spaghetti blouse

Charming

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

The Govinda Naam Mera actor aced the look in this golden sequin saree

Vibrant

Image : Gaurvi Desai’s Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor looked dreamy in Blush Pink Organza saree with floral prints

Breezy Attire

Image : Eka Lakhani’s Instagram

Kiara exuded glam in the red sequined saree by Manish Malhotra

Sizzling hot

