Kiara Advani’s snazzy airport looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor looked so fly in this chic combo of a blazer and white shorts with a white top!
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She rocked the pastel shades at the airport and showed us how to keep things stylish yet comfy in a pastel blue hooded sweatsuit.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her athleisure look in these white Nike trousers with pink side tapings and a white full-sleeve top was on point!
Image: Pinkvilla
Making a stylish case for snazzy co-ords, she picked out a black and white printed co-ord set to wear at the airport.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her cool-girl style in blue denim ripped jeans and a denim shirt made a cool case for tone-on-tone outfits.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara preferred to keep things simple in a black peplum-style top and black Adidas Originals tights.
Image: Pinkvilla
She added some style statement to her aerodrome fashion by pairing her peach-hued bodysuit with a printed tracksuit.
Image: Pinkvilla
She was a total desi kudi at the runway in this pink block-print kurta set.
Image: Pinkvilla
For some pop of colour, she wore her white cropped top with shiny orange track pants and a matching jacket tied around her waist.
Image: Pinkvilla
Going all-white, she wore a pair of white pants and a white tee and looked stylish as always!
