Kiara Advani’s snazzy airport looks

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor looked so fly in this chic combo of a blazer and white shorts with a white top!

Airport Style On Point 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She rocked the pastel shades at the airport and showed us how to keep things stylish yet comfy in a pastel blue hooded sweatsuit.

Pastel Hues

Image: Pinkvilla

Her athleisure look in these white Nike trousers with pink side tapings and a white full-sleeve top was on point! 

Athletic Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

Making a stylish case for snazzy co-ords, she picked out a black and white printed co-ord set to wear at the airport. 

Snazzy In Co-ords 

Image: Pinkvilla

Her cool-girl style in blue denim ripped jeans and a denim shirt made a cool case for tone-on-tone outfits. 

Denim-on-denim Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara preferred to keep things simple in a black peplum-style top and black Adidas Originals tights. 

Simple Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

She added some style statement to her aerodrome fashion by pairing her peach-hued bodysuit with a printed tracksuit. 

Love For Prints 

Image: Pinkvilla

She was a total desi kudi at the runway in this pink block-print kurta set. 

Desi Kudi In Pink 

Image: Pinkvilla

For some pop of colour, she wore her white cropped top with shiny orange track pants and a matching jacket tied around her waist. 

Pop Of Orange 

Image: Pinkvilla

Going all-white, she wore a pair of white pants and a white tee and looked stylish as always! 

All-white Look

