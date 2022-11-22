Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s
steal-worthy wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Apeksha Maker

We are absolutely smitten with this elegant white corset dress worn by Kiara on Koffee With Karan 7.

Kiara’s white corset
 Dress

Image: Trisha Sarang

Kiara paired this beautiful ivory saree with a strapless blouse and we’re loving the contemporary twist to an otherwise traditional look.

Ivory saree

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani opted for a white crop top and matching pants from the H&M X Lee collab and her stunning look cost less than Rs 5k!

All-white co-ord set

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kiara Advani’s chic, edgy look in this yellow dress with a thigh-high slit gets a huge thumbs up from us!

Ray of sunshine

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kiara paired the cut-out red sequinned mini dress with a matching blazer, and we’re loving this blingy look.

Sequinned all-red look

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

We’re loving Kiara’s Meshki two-piece bright pink set that features a full-sleeved blazer, and mini shorts.

 Kiara’s hot pink look

Image: Ajay Kadam

Kiara channeled her inner boss lady in this violet pantsuit from T SKAFF.

Boss lady look

Image: Rishabh Kumar photography

Kiara paired a yellow V-neck mini blouse with embroidered sharara pants, and layered it with a long coat.

Festive fashion done right

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks simple yet chic in this yellow chikankari kurta that is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe.

Gorgeous in
chikankari kurta

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara makes a fashion statement in this gorgeous green tie and dye co-ord set!

Tie-dye co-ord set

