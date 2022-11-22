Kiara Advani’s
steal-worthy wardrobe
Lubna
Khan
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Apeksha Maker
We are absolutely smitten with this elegant white corset dress worn by Kiara on Koffee With Karan 7.
Kiara’s white corset
Dress
Image: Trisha Sarang
Kiara paired this beautiful ivory saree with a strapless blouse and we’re loving the contemporary twist to an otherwise traditional look.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani opted for a white crop top and matching pants from the H&M X Lee collab and her stunning look cost less than Rs 5k!
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kiara Advani’s chic, edgy look in this yellow dress with a thigh-high slit gets a huge thumbs up from us!
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kiara paired the cut-out red sequinned mini dress with a matching blazer, and we’re loving this blingy look.
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
We’re loving Kiara’s Meshki two-piece bright pink set that features a full-sleeved blazer, and mini shorts.
Image: Ajay Kadam
Kiara channeled her inner boss lady in this violet pantsuit from T SKAFF.
Image: Rishabh Kumar photography
Kiara paired a yellow V-neck mini blouse with embroidered sharara pants, and layered it with a long coat.
Festive fashion done right
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks simple yet chic in this yellow chikankari kurta that is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe.
Gorgeous in
chikankari kurta
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara makes a fashion statement in this gorgeous green tie and dye co-ord set!
