JOYCE JOYSON
APR 04, 2022
Kiara Advani's stellar heel collection
Clear stilettos
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Say goodbye to your regular black stilettos, says Kiara, as this season is all about transparent stilettos
Eye-popping neon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The actress shows off her toned legs in a denim mini skirt and adds a splash of colour with neon-clear chunky heels
She nails the color-blocking trend by pairing her all-white attire with strappy neon orange heels
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Neon Orange
Next, she amped up her boss babe look by rounding it off with a pair of black shimmery, pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps
Shimmery pumps
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The diva glistens in these sparkly pointed-toe stilettos that just complement her outfit perfectly
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Shine and sparkle
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara is a big fan of muted-toned heels. Here she went for toe strap block heels
Muted tone
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She gives off super girly vibes in these pretty violet and pink strappy block heels
Girly heels
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah star takes things up a notch with these strappy multicoloured heels with a hint of blue, orange and pink hues
Colourful heels
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Beige, pointed toe-heels are just her go-to pieces that she loves to wear on repeat
Classy beige
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Lastly, the stunner proves that one just cannot go wrong with ever faithful and sexy black stilettos
Sexy black heels
