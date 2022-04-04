FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

APR 04, 2022

Kiara Advani's stellar heel collection

Clear stilettos

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Say goodbye to your regular black stilettos, says Kiara, as this season is all about transparent stilettos

Eye-popping neon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The actress shows off her toned legs in a denim mini skirt and adds a splash of colour with neon-clear chunky heels

She nails the color-blocking trend by pairing her all-white attire with strappy neon orange heels

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Neon Orange

Next, she amped up her boss babe look by rounding it off with a pair of black shimmery, pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps

Shimmery pumps

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The diva glistens in these sparkly pointed-toe stilettos that just complement her outfit perfectly

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Shine and sparkle

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara is a big fan of muted-toned heels. Here she went for toe strap block heels

Muted tone

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She gives off super girly vibes in these pretty violet and pink strappy block heels

Girly heels

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah star takes things up a notch with these strappy multicoloured heels with a hint of blue, orange and pink hues

Colourful heels

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Beige, pointed toe-heels are just her go-to pieces that she loves to wear on repeat

Classy beige

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Lastly, the stunner proves that one just cannot go wrong with ever faithful and sexy black stilettos

Sexy black heels

