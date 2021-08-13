Kiara Advani's stunning saree looks
13
AUg
2021
At the special screening of ‘Shershaah’ in New Delhi, Kiara Advani wore a lovely cream-hued saree with golden embellishments on it
During the same movie promotion, Kiara was decked up in a six-yard sheer silk organza drape from Torani
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress looked ethereal in a Punit Balana fuchsia pink saree that featured detailed multi-coloured resham and dabka work at the borders
In an ivory-hued embroidered saree and a matching adjustable corset, Kiara ensured that her look was nothing short of resplendence!
She dialled up the drama in a shimmery golden Manish Malhotra saree which was teamed with a matching strappy blouse
For a wedding in the city, Advani picked out a gorgeous mint green sequin saree and draped it loosely over a criss-cross back blouse
For one of her film premieres, the diva was beautifully dressed in a Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor number that was draped in an unconventional way
We also love her snazzy desi look in this sequined tie-dye saree!
She looked ravishing in this sheer embellished shehla Khan creation that was paired with a sexy strapless blouse
And finally this beautiful aqua blue saree from one of her BTS trailer launches has us hooked!
