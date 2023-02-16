Heading 3

Kiara Advani’s style diaries

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani dons a boho-chic look as she poses in a solid red co-ord set

Red Hot 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She is a fan of monotone colour and this short all-pink dress serves proof

Pretty Pinks

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress manages to up the hotness quotient in a neon dress with a sultry back

Oomph Factor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Her ravishing look in this sultry black gown with a thigh-high slit is too hot to handle

Black Love

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looks stunning in a denim corset top and a pair of skin-tight leather pants

Denim & Leather

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The diva aces a festive look in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments

Festive Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She turns heads in a gorgeous blue bralette-style blouse and matching velvet sharara pants 

Glam Element

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara redefines grace in a lovely pear-green Torani saree and lime green printed sleeveless blouse

Graceful

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

She added a pop of orange to her look in this coordinated set by Sonaakshi Raaj

Bright Hues

