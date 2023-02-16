Kiara Advani’s style diaries
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani dons a boho-chic look as she poses in a solid red co-ord set
Red Hot
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She is a fan of monotone colour and this short all-pink dress serves proof
Pretty Pinks
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress manages to up the hotness quotient in a neon dress with a sultry back
Oomph Factor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her ravishing look in this sultry black gown with a thigh-high slit is too hot to handle
Black Love
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looks stunning in a denim corset top and a pair of skin-tight leather pants
Denim & Leather
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva aces a festive look in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments
Festive Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She turns heads in a gorgeous blue bralette-style blouse and matching velvet sharara pants
Glam Element
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara redefines grace in a lovely pear-green Torani saree and lime green printed sleeveless blouse
Graceful
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
She added a pop of orange to her look in this coordinated set by Sonaakshi Raaj
Bright Hues
