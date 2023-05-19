pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 19, 2023
Kiara Advani’s style files
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani turned heads in a red cut-out gown with leather details
Ravishing
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked stylish as hell in this short all-pink dress
Pretty Pinks
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Oomph Factor
The Shershaah actress upped the hotness quotient in a sultry neon dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked ravishing in this sultry black gown with a thigh-high slit
Black Love
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She grabbed all eyeballs in a red bustier crop top and a body-hugging high-rise skirt
Colour Coordinating
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked stunning in a denim corset top and skin-tight leather pants
Snazzy
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She served major desi style goals in a blue bralette-style blouse and matching sharara
Glam Element
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She redefined elegance in a lovely pear-green Torani saree and lime green printed blouse
Graceful
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her festive look in this peach-hued lehenga with sequins and feather embellishments is on point
Festive Look
She kept things stylish in a vivid red leopard print pantsuit
Love For Prints
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
